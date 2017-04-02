Lib Dem tip #27: Taking a good action photo, or why ducks are better than pointing

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Whether it’s for sending out with a tweet or putting in a leaflet, taking a photo on your smartphone of a team of Liberal Democrats out campaigning is now a common part of campaigning.

Here is one very easy way to make those photos look much better, both of which hinge on the same point – we want people to think that that the Lib Dems are a nice, successful bunch of people, not a couple of lost, isolated people wandering around aimlessly.

The solution? Get in close for the photo. However close you think you are, you can always take another step closer. You really want the group of people to fill up the photo, not acres of empty pavement.

For more on how to take good action photos, see 101 Ways To Win An Election – and don’t forget, ducks are better than pointing.

