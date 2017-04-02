Lib Dems tipped for most gains in May’s elections in independent prediction

The Liberal Democrats are tipped to be the big winners from May’s local elections according to the predictions made by local government election experts Professors Michael Thrasher and Colin Rallings.

Their predictions are made each year, based on the results in council by-elections in the run up to the big May round of elections. For 2017 they are predicting:

Liberal Democrats +100

Conservatives +50

Labour -50

Ukip -100

The big losses predicted for Ukip are not a surprise as Ukip’s vote share in local council elections has been sinking year after year since its breakthrough successes in 2013 (details here – including how to make accurate year on year calculations).

