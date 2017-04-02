It doesn’t always work out as expected when you compliment a voter

Early start this morning to help with a canvassing training session for new (and some not so new!) Liberal Democrat members in Merton. Great to see local parties putting on events such as this to help get new members up to speed with how they can help turn their political beliefs and causes into effective campaigning results.

As I discovered on the doorsteps afterwards, it can cause surprise and amusement on the part of a voter writing out their email address if you compliment them on how neat their handwriting is… when it turns out they are a doctor.