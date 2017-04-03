Brexit was an ideological coup for small-state fanatics – Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg has called on liberal and one-nation Conservatives, centrist Labour politicians and Liberal Democrats to join together to mount an ideological response to Theresa May’s government … arguing that Brexit was an “ideological coup” for small-state fanatics.

“I would welcome and embrace more thinking and writing and talking and speaking amongst liberal Conservatives, one-nation Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, centre-ground Labour folk who want to mount a proper ideological response to that.”…

“If it becomes obvious [at the] next election that the overwhelming task is to destroy the Conservative government – that is umbilically linked to hard Brexit,” he said, then it would be “flamingly obvious” to Labour in the south-west that the Lib Dems had the best chance of victory and to Lib Dems in the north that Labour did. [The Guardian]