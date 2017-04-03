Brexit was an ideological coup for small-state fanatics – Nick Clegg
Nick Clegg has called on liberal and one-nation Conservatives, centrist Labour politicians and Liberal Democrats to join together to mount an ideological response to Theresa May’s government … arguing that Brexit was an “ideological coup” for small-state fanatics.
“I would welcome and embrace more thinking and writing and talking and speaking amongst liberal Conservatives, one-nation Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, centre-ground Labour folk who want to mount a proper ideological response to that.”…
“If it becomes obvious [at the] next election that the overwhelming task is to destroy the Conservative government – that is umbilically linked to hard Brexit,” he said, then it would be “flamingly obvious” to Labour in the south-west that the Lib Dems had the best chance of victory and to Lib Dems in the north that Labour did. [The Guardian]
As my survey of Liberal Democrat members found, there is widespread support in the party, at least in theory, for deals with other parties to promote a pro-European alternative:
What Nick Clegg wisely leaves open is the possibility of an approach to cross-party cooperation similar to that seen in the run-up to the 1997 general election – and which both helped secure Liberal Democrat seat gains at that general election and Liberal Democrat policies in the immediate few years after it. More on that in 6 ways to make cross-party political deals work.
