Lib Dem members consultation on party strategy commences

Hitting the email inboxes of Liberal Democrat party members this week is a message from Sal Brinton about the party’s future strategy – with a consultation document and an online survey.

This is part of the process which will lead to a debate and vote at the autumn federal Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth.

At our last federal conference in York, Tim Farron set out a very ambitious vision, “to replace the Labour Party as the main opposition to the Conservatives… so that we can replace the Conservatives as the Government of our country”. This is about how we put together a plan to do just that.

I’m glad to say that the core votes strategy approach features heavily in the consultation document.

The consultation document (which I’m one of the authors of) tries quite hard to make the key issues clear, and comprehensible to newer members who don’t come to these issues with the collected knowledge from previous strategies and previous Parliaments. (That freshness, of course, comes with lots of advantages too!)

I’ve no doubt we won’t have succeeded in that aim perfectly, so if the process prompts any questions, please do ask. It’s a really important process for the whole party to take party in.

(P.S. On the timing of the consultation – it runs through until well after polling day in May, so if you’re flat out with elections you may well want to leave it until then to read and respond. We’ve sent it out now so that anyone who has got time in the next few weeks can make use of that too if they wish.)