Clarke and Dawe: Complete cohesion as we approach the Budget

More comedy genius from Australia’s Clarke and Dawe as Scott Morrison, Federal Treasurer, talks budgets. This will be, alas, their final new sketch I post as John Clarke passed away at the weekend:

One of Australia’s best-known satirists, John Clarke, has died at the age of 68. An ABC spokesman confirmed that Clarke died on Sunday while hiking in the Grampians National Park in Victoria. He died from natural causes.

His sketches with Bryan Dawe were the content which generated the most positive comments about content on this blog from readers. And rightly so given their brilliance.

It’s fitting to end with their best sketch, the still quite brilliant spoof interview: