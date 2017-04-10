Prater Raines is one the main suppliers of websites to the Liberal Democrats (NationBuilder being the other). So this is good news for many Liberal Democrats involving as it does someone who did much good when working at party HQ:

Liberal Democrat website supplier Prater Raines Ltd are delighted to announce that Stewart Christie will be joining their team from mid-April. Stewart joins Prater Raines from the Liberal Democrats, where he has been Head of Technical Delivery since 2014. During this time, Stewart has supported of the party’s key online membership, campaigning, election and communications tools including Salesforce, NationBuilder and the customisation of various software. Prior to his time with the Liberal Democrats, Stewart has held varied technical and systems development roles, including Technical Director of traderi ltd and E-commerce Manager for London’s largest group of garden centres. He has also worked with large companies such as Borders, Everetts and Waterstones. Managing Director Tim Prater commented: “We’re excited to have Stewart joining our team. We’re always pleased to work with clients on developing bespoke services and functionality that make the way they work better, and know that’s Stewart’s approach too. “We’ve had the opportunity to work with Stewart over the last couple of years, and his experience with a wide range of clients and recent background of developing and integrating complex systems are a great fit with what we do.”

Prater Raines are also, by the way, an excellent place to buy domain names – something which I use them for thanks to the quick and helpful technical support they offer. No being passed between numerous departments with various extended periods of time on hold being forced to listen to a song which you used to enjoy until it became turned into a horrible reminder of being left on hold.

Even if you don’t use their website systems (such as, ahem, me), they are well worth using for domain names. And especially if the domain name is being registered on behalf of the party because their understanding of how the party works has been invaluable more than once in sorting out a domain registration problem involving a former member of the party who has since become an ex-member.