Conservative candidate deletes social media account after sharing far-right postings
A Conservative candidate in the Cornwall Council elections has apologised for her activities on social media and deleted her Twitter account.
Jan Allen, who is standing in Truro, repeatedly shared tweets from the founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson…
Sarah Newton, the Conservative MP who has endorsed Mrs Allen’s campaign, declined to comment. [BBC]
In addition to the problem with sharing unpleasant views in the first place, it also says something pretty poor about someone’s judgement if they only realise there might be a problem with such behaviour after the media starts asking them about it.
There are no comments