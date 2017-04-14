Another podcast for your delivering pleasure

Following up my earlier post on a podcast to listen to when out delivering election leaflets, I’ve now also popped up on the excellent Polling Matters podcast. This time I was talking about the Liberal Democrat standing in the polls, the party’s strategic options and the prospects in Manchester Gorton:

