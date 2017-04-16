Lib Dem tip #29: VPBs, or Virtual Phone Banks

Welcome to the latest in my series of tips and advice for Liberal Democrat members, which appear first in the email bulletin run by London Region for party members.

Making telephone calls – whether it’s to voters to ask who they support, to supporters to remind them to vote or to members to invite them to social events – is an important part of any local party’s campaign activity. Virtual Phone Banks – usually abbreviated to VPBs – are a great way to make doing calls easier.

VPBs are a part of Connect, the party’s online electoral database, and using a VPB means people can log in from the convenience of their own home, access up-to-date data on who needs calling, be guided through the questions to ask and record the data direct into our records, all ready for subsequent use.

That not only makes the calls more effective and recording their outcome both quicker and more accurate, it also makes it much easier to build up a larger team of volunteers who chip in with making as few or as many calls as they can. Many members also use VPBs to help out with council by-elections each week, wherever in the country they happen to be.

If your local party is not yet using VPBs to support regular telephoning, then this spring is a great time to start. Do get in touch if you would like any help or training getting going with them.

