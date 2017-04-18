Vince Cable will stand in general election

Very welcome news from Vince Cable: with a snap general election, he’s standing for Parliament again in his former Twickenham constituency:

I am limbering up for my 10th General Election and am optimistic that I can win back Twickenham for the Lib Dems.

It was tempting to give up in 2015: go off to a quieter life on the red benches, spend more time in the garden. I certainly haven’t been idle: I’ve written a couple of books including a novel, filled several professorships, done some charity work.

But I feel that there are big political battles still to be fought. The country is heading in the wrong direction and the Lib Dems are the best hope of providing a coherent alternative to the present government.