2017 general election timetable

As with the timetable for the 2017 local elections, this timetable is based on the one published by the Electoral Commission. But as ever make sure you double-check any crucial dates before relying on them. Even if there are no errors in this post or in the Electoral Commission’s timetable, a Returning Officer who has got their timetable calculations wrong can throw a spanner in the works. You want to field that spanner in good time.

Event Number of working days* before poll Date (deadline is midnight unless otherwise stated) Dissolution of Parliament 25 days Wednesday 3 May Receipt of writ 24 days Thursday 4 May Publication of notice of election Not later than 22 days (4pm) Not later than 4pm on Monday 8 May Delivery of nomination papers From the day after the publication of the notice of election until the sixth day after the date of dissolution Between 10am and 4pm on any working day after publication of notice of election until 4pm on Thursday 11 May Deadline for delivery of nomination papers 19 days (4pm) 4pm on Thursday 11 May Deadline for withdrawals of nomination 19 days (4pm) 4pm on Thursday 11 May Making objections to nomination papers (except for objections on the grounds that an individual candidate may be disqualified under the Representation of the People Act 1981) Between 10am and 12 noon on Thursday 11 May objections can be made to all delivered nominations; between 12 noon and 5pm on Thursday 11 May objections can only be made to nominations delivered after 4pm on Wednesday 10 May 4pm on Thursday 11 May Deadline for the notification of appointment of election agent 19 days (4pm) 4pm on Thursday 11 May Publication of statement of persons nominated, including notice of poll and situation of polling stations If no objections on 19 days (at 5pm). If objection(s) are made: Not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than 18 days (4pm) If no objections: at 5pm on Thursday 11 May. Objection(s) made: not before objection(s) are disposed of but not later than 4pm on Friday 12 May Publication of first interim election notice of alteration 19 days Thursday 11 May Deadline for receiving applications for registration 12 days Monday 22 May Deadline for receiving new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or proxy votes 11 days (5pm) 5pm on Tuesday 23 May Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) 6 days (5pm) 5pm on Wednesday 31 May Publication of second interim election notice of alteration Between 18 days and 6 days Between Friday 12 May and Wednesday 31 May (inclusive) Publication of final election notice of alteration 5 days Thursday 1 June Deadline for notification of appointment of polling and counting agents 5 days Thursday 1 June First date that electors can apply for a replacement for lost postal votes 4 days Friday 2 June Deadline for notification of appointment of sub agents 2 days Tuesday 6 June Polling day 0 (7am to 10pm) 7am to 10pm on Thursday 8 June Last time for re-issue of spoilt or lost postal votes 0 (5pm) 5pm on Thursday 8 June Deadline for emergency proxy applications 0 (5pm) 5pm on Thursday 8 June Last time to alter the register due to clerical error or court appeal 0 (9pm) 9pm on Thursday 8 June Delivery of return as to election expenses Within 35 calendar days after the date the election result is declared If result declared on Thursday 8 June: by Thursday 13 July. If result declared on Friday 9 June: by Friday 14 July Sending postal vote identifier rejection notices Within 3 months beginning with the date of the poll By Thursday 7 September 2017

* The days which are disregarded in calculating the number of working days are Saturday, Sunday, bank holidays and any day appointed for public thanksgiving or mourning.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.