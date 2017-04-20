Simon Hughes general election campaign up and running



Great to be over in Southwark this evening where Simon Hughes’s election campaign is well and truly up and running.

I was doing a canvass training session with a room packed full of an impressively large number of helpers, new and old. If you’re also in London and would like me to come over do a training or briefing session of any sort, especially for new members, do get in touch.

You can sign up to help Simon’s campaign or make a donation here.

