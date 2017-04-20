Simon Hughes general election campaign up and running
Great to be over in Southwark this evening where Simon Hughes’s election campaign is well and truly up and running.
I was doing a canvass training session with a room packed full of an impressively large number of helpers, new and old. If you’re also in London and would like me to come over do a training or briefing session of any sort, especially for new members, do get in touch.
You can sign up to help Simon’s campaign or make a donation here.
Get the best polling and election news by email
Keep up to date with the latest general election news, all neatly delivered direct to your email inbox: news about the Liberal Democrats, the best of independent polling analysis and my own exclusive news and analysis:
There are no comments