Two council by-elections, two seats contested by Lib Dems after no candidate last time
A light week in council by-elections this week, with only two Labour defences. Neither ward had a Liberal Democrat candidate last time. Both do this time.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
