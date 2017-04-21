“Reasonable grounds to suspect” that Leave.EU broke the law – Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission has launched an investigation into spending at the European Union referendum by the campaign group Leave.EU, it has announced. The Commission says the investigation will focus on whether the Brexit-supporting campaign took “impermissible” donations and said there were “reasonable grounds to suspect that potential offences” may have been committed by the campaign. [The Independent]

Leave.EU was the Arron Banks / Nigel Farage campaign body during the European referendum campaign last year. It has already been fined £50,000 for breaking the law over spam text messages. Arron Banks’s registered business address is also the address used for 11 different anti-Brexit organisations which were struck off by the regulators for not complying with the law.

The Electoral Commission’s reference to its investigation covering services given to the campaign suggests it will include Cambridge Analytica, which has been in the spotlight for the apparent difference between what it said it did for the referendum and what the official expense returns said.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.