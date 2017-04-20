How many Liberal Democrat MPs are there?



There are nine Liberal Democrat MPs: eight elected at the 2015 general election, joined by a ninth, Sarah Olney, when she won the Richmond Park Parliamentary by-election in 2016.

The full list of Liberal Democrat MPs is:

Tom Brake , Carshalton and Wallington

Alistair Carmichael , Orkney and Shetland

Nick Clegg , Sheffield Hallam (who is re-standing in the 2017 general election despite speculation he might retire)

Tim Farron , Westmorland and Lonsdale (Lib Dem leader)

Norman Lamb , North Norfolk (who ran to be party leader in 2015)

Greg Mulholland , Leeds North West

Sarah Olney , Richmond Park

John Pugh , Southport (who is not re-standing in the 2017 general election)

, Southport (who is not re-standing in the 2017 general election) Mark Williams, Ceredigion (leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats)

You can find out more about what they and the rest of the Liberal Democrats stand for here.