Another former Lib Dem MP standing for election

Great news about another former Lib Dem MP is re-standing: Bob Russell. (For the others announced so far, see my earlier post.)

Elsewhere, one of the party’s best prospects for a Liberal Democrat gain in Scotland is Edinburgh West, where Alex Cole-Hamilton won the nearly-identical Scottish Parliament seat in the elections last year. The previous Liberal Democrat MP, Mike Crockart, has previously said he doesn’t want to run again. It looks like the frontrunner to be the candidate is Christine Jardine.

Meanwhile, the excellent Gerald Vernon-Jackson is standing in Portsmouth South, a seat also previously held by the Liberal Democrats.

For more on Lib Dem candidate selections see my previous round-up on who had been selected in seats the party used to hold (though note that not all of these have been reconfirmed yet for this June). And to help them get elected, you can always join the Liberal Democrats.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.