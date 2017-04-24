Election round-up: three more former Lib Dem MPs re-standing

Lib Dems to challenge Speaker

As I reported last night, the Liberal Democrats are, unusually, running a candidate against the Speaker.

It’s a break with tradition which risks annoying someone who has significant power over Liberal Democrat participation in Parliament. But that someone is also a person who has been widely expected to stand down from Parliament in the next few years, most likely triggering a by-election. Which makes running a candidate now a good little warm up.

Three more former Liberal Democrat MPs are re-standing

Where might the Lib Dems gain?

In another sign of how the media is helping set a positive agenda for coverage of the Liberal Demcorats, focusing on the party’s progress and successes, the New Statesman has produced a list of 30 possible Lib Dem targets.

One note of caution about such lists which are based on simply looking at the size of the swing needed to win them. In the past, such lists have been only a mediocre guide to what the party’s real list of target seats is.

There is also a good piece of analysis from King’s College, London here.

Tony Blair edges ever closer to saying ‘vote Lib Dem’

Brace yourselves.

And whilst doing so, it’s worth pondering just how unusual it is for a former Prime Minister to say anything other than ‘vote for my party’.

