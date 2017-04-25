How to help the Liberal Democrats win
Local elections in May, general election in June, so there’s never been a better moment to help the Liberal Democrats (or help a little bit more) than right now.Here then are a few ways you can do just that.
Here then are a few ways you can do just that.
Show your support for the Liberal Democrats online
On Facebook? Sign up to this event to show that you are voting Liberal Democrat. It’s a really simple way of spreading the word about how many people are voting Liberal Democrat this time. Having people see that their friends are voting Lib Dem is a powerful way of helping to persuade them to do so too.
You can also use this graphic to change your social media profile image to further show our support.
Volunteer to help the Liberal Democrats
You may already be in touch with your local Liberal Democrats, but otherwise, there’s this simple form on the national website.
Share Lib Dem news on social media
You can find the party here (Twitter) and here (Facebook), whilst leader Tim Farron is here (Twitter) and here (Facebook). For a bit of extra sass, there’s the Liberal Democrat Press Team or for a mix of unofficial news, there’s Lib Dem Newswire.
Donate
Yup, the obvious one. We do need your cash. Sorry. But the other parties have hugely more resources to spend that we do, so every little extra bit helps give us a fairer chance.
Encourage others to help too
You can share this page with them, and don’t forget there’s the page for joining the Liberal Democrats to share too.
Keep in touch
And if you’re keen on helping the Liberal Democrats win, perhaps you’d like to keep in touch with news from the party?
There are no comments