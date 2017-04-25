How to help the Liberal Democrats win



Local elections in May, general election in June, so there’s never been a better moment to help the Liberal Democrats (or help a little bit more) than right now.Here then are a few ways you can do just that.

Here then are a few ways you can do just that.

Show your support for the Liberal Democrats online

On Facebook? Sign up to this event to show that you are voting Liberal Democrat. It’s a really simple way of spreading the word about how many people are voting Liberal Democrat this time. Having people see that their friends are voting Lib Dem is a powerful way of helping to persuade them to do so too.

You can also use this graphic to change your social media profile image to further show our support.

Volunteer to help the Liberal Democrats

You may already be in touch with your local Liberal Democrats, but otherwise, there’s this simple form on the national website.

Share Lib Dem news on social media

You can find the party here (Twitter) and here (Facebook), whilst leader Tim Farron is here (Twitter) and here (Facebook). For a bit of extra sass, there’s the Liberal Democrat Press Team or for a mix of unofficial news, there’s Lib Dem Newswire.

Donate

Yup, the obvious one. We do need your cash. Sorry. But the other parties have hugely more resources to spend that we do, so every little extra bit helps give us a fairer chance.

Encourage others to help too

You can share this page with them, and don’t forget there’s the page for joining the Liberal Democrats to share too.

Keep in touch

And if you’re keen on helping the Liberal Democrats win, perhaps you’d like to keep in touch with news from the party?

Email *

Name * First Last

What would you like to receive? * Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Mark Pack's blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.