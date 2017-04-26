Brighton Lib Dems vote not to run a candidate against Caroline Lucas
The local election pact in Broxtowe has been the most high-profile example of Liberal Democrats making electoral pacts with others. But no more:
It will now be worth keeping a close eye on what the Green Party does in Lewes and Eastbourne, two nearby constituencies which the Liberal Democrats are trying to regain from the Conservatives.
