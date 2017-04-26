Brighton Lib Dems vote not to run a candidate against Caroline Lucas

The local election pact in Broxtowe has been the most high-profile example of Liberal Democrats making electoral pacts with others. But no more:

It will now be worth keeping a close eye on what the Green Party does in Lewes and Eastbourne, two nearby constituencies which the Liberal Democrats are trying to regain from the Conservatives.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.