Sue McGuire selected to succeed John Pugh in Southport

Excellent news from Southport, where incumbent Liberal Democrat MP John Pugh is retiring at this general election:

Sue McGuire was elected leader of Sefton Liberal Democrats in 2015. As the local newspaper reported at the time:

She has worked extensively within the community to support and help residents on issues including local health services, council services and tenancy problems.

Once a spokesperson for health, Sue has been on the board of governors at Marshside School for more than 11 years, and is a charity trustee with Southport Pensioners Advocacy.

In addition she and Cllr Pat Keith have established a volunteer group, “Rubbish Friends”, who regularly clean up grot spots across Southport, and the pair are working with a number of local businesses to develop a dementia-friendly community.

Cllr McGuire was the driving force behind an eight-year campaign which led to the junction at Park Road and Roe Lane being made safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

She is also the marketing director for Blue Fountain Systems, a company she co-founded with her husband.