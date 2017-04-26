Sue McGuire selected to succeed John Pugh in Southport
Excellent news from Southport, where incumbent Liberal Democrat MP John Pugh is retiring at this general election:
Sue McGuire was elected leader of Sefton Liberal Democrats in 2015. As the local newspaper reported at the time:
She has worked extensively within the community to support and help residents on issues including local health services, council services and tenancy problems.
Once a spokesperson for health, Sue has been on the board of governors at Marshside School for more than 11 years, and is a charity trustee with Southport Pensioners Advocacy.
In addition she and Cllr Pat Keith have established a volunteer group, “Rubbish Friends”, who regularly clean up grot spots across Southport, and the pair are working with a number of local businesses to develop a dementia-friendly community.
Cllr McGuire was the driving force behind an eight-year campaign which led to the junction at Park Road and Roe Lane being made safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
She is also the marketing director for Blue Fountain Systems, a company she co-founded with her husband.
