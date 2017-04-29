Lib Dem select Christine Jardine in Edinburgh West

As previously tipped, Christine Jardine has been selected to fight the former Lib Dem seat of Edinburgh West:

Former MP Mike Crockart had previously said he didn’t want to stand again, whilst the nearly identical Scottish Parliament seat of Edinburgh Western was won by Alex Cole-Hamilton last year.

It’s great to see the party select another woman to contest a seat formerly held by a man as that’s a key part of moving away from a nearly all-male Parliamentary party. That’s not the only respect, of course, in which diversity matters so it’s worth also noting Christine Jardine’s background:

It was my working class background, and the opportunities I was given, which I believe, instilled in me a social awareness which underpins everything I strive to do both as a mother and a political campaigner.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.