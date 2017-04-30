Bromley: you were impressive, very impressive

Brilliant turnout for a canvass training session this morning in Bromley with around 20 first-time canvassers as well as older hands turning up. This, for those who don’t know London politics, is a borough where in the last council elections no Lib Dems were elected. Which makes this wave of new help all the more impressive.

It says something also that this photograph only shows a sample of the people who were there – and that they had turned up early on a Sunday morning, with the star “attraction” being, um, me.

To add to the awesomeness, one of the group was online during the session to help sort login details and the like – and so was able to report several new members joining the local party during the event too. And everyone was trained in how to use MiniVAN as the best way to canvass, of course.