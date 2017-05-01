Election briefing #2: why so many leaflets are delivered at election time
You can now watch my latest election briefing video for new Liberal Democrat members, this time looking at why you’ll be asked to deliver quite so many leaflets:
Here’s some of the evidence I refer to in the video: Delivering lots of leaflets works and Do leaflets work? Part 2. The need to deliver many leaflets to move votes is one of the reasons why targets – concentrating efforts in the most winnable seats – is important. That’s an issue I talked about in the first election briefing video:
Get the best polling and election news by email
Keep up to date with the latest general election news, all neatly delivered direct to your email inbox: news about the Liberal Democrats, the best of independent polling analysis and my own exclusive news and analysis:
There are no comments