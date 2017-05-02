Deborah Brewer selected for the Lib Dems in Torbay



Local businesswoman Deborah Brewer has been selected to fight the former Liberal Democrat seat of Torbay:

Mrs Brewer boasts a business background having worked in management for BT. She set up a business consultancy with her husband Dennis and currently teaches business management at Exeter College. She lives with her family in the Meadfoot area of Torquay… Mrs Brewer said, “I’m not a career politician. Torbay is where I live and have brought up my family. I work and play with many lovely people in the church and local community. Torbay is the only place I would ever consider standing.”

Adrian Sanders, who was the Lib Dem for the seat until 2015, had previously announced that he was not going to stand again, although since the election he has returned to the council with a thumping by-election win.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.