Lib Dem membership hits record high

Given how quickly the Liberal Democrat membership passed 100,000 after Theresa May called a general election, it’s unsurprising if extremely welcome that the party’s membership has now hit a record all-time high, topping 101,768.

That previous high point was way back in 1992 , reached at the time of a contest for Party President between Charles Kennedy and Martin Thomas. Kennedy’s letter with the ballot papers set his first priority if he were to win as “the constitutional review process”. His second priority? Looking at cooperation with those in other parties and none on key policy issues. A duo of issues that will feel very familiar I’m sure to current Party President Sal Brinton.

Kennedy went on to say the party must, “ensure that the Liberal Democrats are recognised as the engine room of both ideas and initiative in British politics”. Not a bad ambition for Tim Farron to have in mind as he today visits Oxford to give the party’s local election campaigns a final push: