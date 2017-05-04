Lib Dems select Clement Attlee’s granddaughter

Jo Roundell Greene, granddaughter of Labour Prime Minister Clement Attlee and deputy leader of South Somerset District Council, has been selected by the Liberal Democrats as the prospective candidate for Yeovil:

Cllr Roundell Greene said: “It is an honour to lead the local Liberal Democrat team into this crucial election. Knocking on doors I am struck by the number of people who have told me how badly they believe our area has been served in parliament since the last election. “I will ensure that we return to the high standards of representation which David Laws and Paddy Ashdown gave us for 35 years. I am proud to follow this tradition. “Our NHS is in a dire state despite the excellent work of its dedicated staff, while schools in our area face £3m cuts by 2019 because of the Conservatives. If elected I will fight to make sure we export helicopters from Yeovil, not jobs.” Paddy Ashdown, chairman of Yeovil Liberal Democrats, said: … “I know that she will be a brilliant hardworking and effective Liberal Democrat MP who will fight for all, especially the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Jo Roundell Greene was previously shortlisted as the best district councillor in the country. She succeeds Daisy Benson who had to stand down as the candidate due to the timing of the election.

