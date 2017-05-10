An awkward pivot: the Lib Dem local election performance analysed (LDN #95)

What does this mean for the general election? This is the point at which an eager Liberal Democrat press officer usually breaks out, “but we did much better in the seats which matter” and my email inbox has had a similar outbreak this time round. As one party press release, using data such as that from Cambridge, pointed out: Seats as diverse as Bath, Cambridge, Cardiff Central, Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Eastbourne, Edinburgh West, St Albans and Watford would fall to the Liberal Democrats on the basis of the results so far. This would more than double the size of the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party. The Liberal Democrats topped the polls in Eastbourne despite Theresa May’s visit, and early signs are they are surging ahead in Scottish seats such as East Dunbartonshire and North East Fife. The final results would even justify a more upbeat editing of this, as the Scottish data points to more seats, such as Edinburgh West, being serious runners for the party at the general election if those local elections are a good guide. There’s also more positive colour to throw in alongside that mentioned up top from Eastbourne, such as former MP seeking to regain his seat Mike Thornton, who took a council seat off Ukip in Eastleigh as the party made a clean sweep of the constituency’s wards. If, that is, the local elections are a useful guide. Pre-2010 strong Lib Dem performances in specific constituencies often did tee up subsequent general election victories. The story of 2010-15, however, is that the similar bright spots which I and others repeatedly highlighted ended not in victory but in near-wipeout. So which is the better guide: the more recent experience or the more extended experience prior to that? Anyone who thinks they know for sure is a fool. So treat with sensible caveats the three reasons for Lib Dem optimism which follow. First. in 2015 the Lib Dems under-rated the clue in where David Cameron went visiting on the campaign trail. His visits to Lib Dem held seats showed what his party’s extensive private polling and data operation was showing and what the election results demonstrated: the Conservatives were in with a chance of winning many Lib Dem seats. Now look at where Theresa May – in full on ‘I want a massive majority’ mode – is going. She’s on a defensive tour regarding the Lib Dems, visiting Conservative-held seats, even where the Lib Dems are many thousands of voters behind and which voted Leave. Second, the Lib Dems do best when a general election is not perceived by the public as being close. Hence highs such as 1997 and lows such as 1992 and 2015. That’s because the closer the contest for being Prime Minister seems, the more voters polarise between Labour and Conservative, making it much harder for Lib Dem local organisation and energy to buck that picture. This time with a widely predicted (though not certain) victory for the Prime Minister, we could well be back into a period where that local strength, shown in local council results, can translate into seats. Third, the party got its targeting wrong in 2010 and 2015. In 2010 the party’s vote share even went up whilst seat numbers went down. The reality check of Thursday will help temper the sort of over-optimistic diffusion of targeting efforts that was otherwise in danger of taking off.