“I once led a huge protest against the Lib Dems – but this general election, I’ll be voting for them”

So writes Rahul Mansigani in The Independent:

In the autumn of 2010, over 50,000 students marched through the streets of London to protest against a trebling of tuition fees proposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government – and as the then-President of the Cambridge University Students’ Union, I led a huge number of them… I would never have thought that I would ever encourage people to vote Liberal Democrat again.

But in 2017, I am a fully paid-up member of the Lib Dems, and proud of it. Last year’s Brexit referendum result was a catastrophe for Britain’s young people, with almost 75 per cent of us voting to remain…

Brexit is the defining issue of this election and of our political generation. The way it is conducted will go to the heart of all the issues we protested about in 2010. Back then, the broadest aim of our protests was to give our young people the best chance of success in an open, prosperous, tolerant Britain. We must now support the Liberal Democrats to continue that wider campaign; a Tory Brexit undermines the existence of the Britain we believe in.