Two by-elections, two holds, two different results of Ukip vote dropping
Two council by-elections this week which didn’t quite make it into the large round of elections last Thursday. Both holds, but note how Ukip suffered in both. The drop in the Ukip vote this time disproportionately helped the Conservatives in South Derbyshire whilst in Norfolk there was a welcome Liberal Democrats candidate this time, who made the most net gains as Ukip slumped:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments