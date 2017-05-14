Facebook Groups are getting easier for political parties to manage
Facebook is rolling out a handy new feature for groups which lets you automatically prompt would-be group members with some questions first.
This is particularly helpful for political parties running members-only groups as it a great way of prompting people who wish to join a group to provide some identifying information which you can check.
Here’s an example screenshot:
Another Facebook feature to remember at election time, in particular, is the Impressum – very useful for meeting imprint requirements.
