Conservative councillor suspended over offensive Eurovision tweet
A councillor on Warwick District Council has been suspended today following a tweet, published from his account last night, making offensive comments about Irish people and Gypsies.
The tweet from Cllr Nick Harrington’s account appeared to be making reference to the votes cast during the ongoing Eurovision song contest and future Brexit negotiations. It read:
“thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***ing gypsies! Hard border coming folks!” [ITV]
The tweet from the Conservative councillor and magistrate came after the Irish judges did not vote for Britain’s Eurovision song contest entry.
He has been suspended from the Conservative group and his Twitter account has since been deleted. The District Council “apologise[d] unreservedly” for the councillor’s comments.
