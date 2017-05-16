political An innovative way of campaigning from Jenny Wilson (Aberdeen South) May 16, 2017 - 10:01 pm I rather like this from Jenny Wilson, the Liberal Democrat candidate in Aberdeen South: @JonnyChirnside @callum_mccaig @callumjodwyer @RossThomsonMSP Hello Jonathan 👋🏻 – I've utilised my artistic skills to show you what I stand for! If you have a follow up, please DM me #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/tthtXAIIuY — Jenny Wilson (@wilsjen) May 16, 2017 There are no comments Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to receive Liberal Democrat Newswire (Tim Farron calls it 'a must read') Comment moderation policy
