Two by-elections, two Lib Dem candidates where there hadn’t been one, one wider electoral lesson
Last night saw two council by-elections, both fairly unremarkable Labour holds. They both did, however, feature a Lib Dem candidate when there hadn’t been one in the ward before, hooray.
They also both featured the Lib Dem candidate finishing a long way back – a reminder of how big the leap is from standing to winning, and hence why targeting is so important in the general election – winning seats is very hard work and needs concentrated effort.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments