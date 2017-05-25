The world’s most powerful tidal current: the Saltstraumen Maelstrom

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

Near Bodø in Norway, there’s the strongest tidal current in the world: Saltstraumen Maelstrom, a constantly-changing rush of whirlpools, boils and vortices. It might not be quite the whirlpools of myth and legend, but it’s still an impressive sight to see.

