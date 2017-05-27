political

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux

Practical, fully-costed, optimistic: here’s the right path for our country’s future courtesy of these summaries of the 2017 Lib Dem general election manifesto.

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - Europe

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - health and education

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - economy and environment

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - families and rights

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - international affairs and political reform

Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux - how to help us win

If you want to help bring this about, here’s how you can join the Liberal Democrats.

Get the best polling and election news by email

Keep up to date with the latest general election news, all neatly delivered direct to your email inbox: news about the Liberal Democrats, the best of independent polling analysis and my own exclusive news and analysis:

    Click here for legal/privacy information.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation policy