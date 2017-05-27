Lib Dem 2017 manifesto redux
Practical, fully-costed, optimistic: here’s the right path for our country’s future courtesy of these summaries of the 2017 Lib Dem general election manifesto.
If you want to help bring this about, here’s how you can join the Liberal Democrats.
Get the best polling and election news by email
Keep up to date with the latest general election news, all neatly delivered direct to your email inbox: news about the Liberal Democrats, the best of independent polling analysis and my own exclusive news and analysis:
There are no comments