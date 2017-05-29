Liberal Democrats launch “May and Co” estate agency to attack Theresa May’s Dementia Tax

A mock national estate agency called “May and Co” is being launched by former social care minister Norman Lamb to highlight the disastrous effects of Theresa May’s proposed Dementia Tax. The Conservative policy would force the sale of family homes to fund care for elderly and vulnerable relatives.

Lamb will be unveiling it tomorrow with estate agent “for sale” boards, warning that Theresa May’s policy would lead to a vast number of forced house sales.

Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson, said:

We are launching May and Co to hit home to people that Theresa May will force you to sell your house. The effects of this cruel and uncaring policy will be massive, and the most heartless I have seen in all my years in national politics. Elderly and vulnerable people face losing up to half the value of their home to fund this ill-conceived policy, with nine out ten homes potentially at risk. To compound the misery, the Dementia Tax would inflict on families, Theresa May continues to treat people with contempt, and refuses to come clean on how much it will cost.

Here’s the new website May & Co website:

