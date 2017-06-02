“I was a Conservative candidate. May’s Brexit strategy has made me join the Lib Dems”

So writes Azi Ahmed for The Guardian. She was the Conservative candidate in Rochdale last time and served in the Territorial Army.

Here’s an extract from her piece explaining her switch to the Liberal Democrats:

Standing on the stage at the Conservative party conference last autumn to introduce defence secretary Michael Fallon to delegates was one of the proudest moments of my life.

I told them of my remarkable journey, growing up in a close-knit Muslim family in Oldham, where I ran a kebab shop with my mother, serving in the Territorial Army and the opportunities it brought me, contesting Rochdale for the Conservatives at the 2015 election. I talked of my belief that the party would allow Britain to stand tall as a proud, outward-looking nation.

Yet eight months later I have decided to leave the party. I have today written to the Conservatives to resign my party membership. I am joining the Liberal Democrats and will campaign for Tim Farron in the final days of the election campaign. Why?

Maybe the clue lies in my words to the party conference on that day in Birmingham last October. I fervently believe that Britain must be an outward-looking country and that we are stronger inside the European Union than we will be outside it. Like many Conservatives who voted remain, I reluctantly accepted the result of last year’s referendum but expected the government would take a responsible approach to the Brexit negotiations. Instead, I have watched in horror as Theresa May has adopted an extreme version of Brexit. She is echoing Nigel Farage’s mean-spirited agenda, which will cost us jobs and put up prices. I believe it will be a disaster for Britain.