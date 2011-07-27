Electoral Commission clears Chris Huhne over election expenses

In other Huhne news this afternoon and as, ahem, predicted the Electoral Commission’s investigation into Chris Huhne’s election expenses has concluded that his campaign kept to the legal limits.

The review concluded that one item had been under-reported by £10.15 (sic) but that otherwise the expenditure in the short and long campaign had been properly recorded and declared.

You can read the EC’s full report into the case here and you can look back on what Guido made of my prediction here. Well, one of us was right… 🙂