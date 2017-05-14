How well do you know the British Prime Ministers?

A quick history quiz for the weekend: only six recent Prime Ministers have not subsequently taken a seat in the House of Lords. Who are the six?

Four you should find quite easy, a fifth not too hard if you are an older reader, but the sixth may surprise – or make you think “oh, of course!”…

(Answers below.)

Winston Churchill, Edward Heath, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron. Interesting that we’re now in an extended run of ex-Prime Ministers not going to the Lords.

Hat-tip: Dishonourable Insults by Greg Knight.