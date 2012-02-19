Dollis Hill by-election – a good canvassing tip and a piece of computing history

One of my campaign trips today was to Dollis Hill in Brent, where there is a council by-election coming up on Thursday 22 March following the sad death of Liberal Democrat councillor Alec Castle. It was a good example of how to organise a canvass team so that the most is got out of everyone’s time.

One person running the board, a team of people shuttling between board and doorsteps and the best informed of us on local issues going up to join the conversation when we found someone in.

Group canvassing like this keeps everyone moving – useful on a cold day! – and makes it much more fun. On other occasions having a candidate, MP etc. be the extra person who joins in conversations on the doorstep works very well too.

Fun local history fact for anyone wondering if they want to go to Dollis Hill to help the campaign: Bletchley Park’s famous code-breaking computer, the Colossus, was built at the Post Office Research Station in Dollis Hill.