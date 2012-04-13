political

Can Ken Livingstone make his tax affairs even worse? Yes he can

If you are going to publish your tax returns, it is a good idea not to leave out £41,800 of earnings.

But that’s what Ken Livingstone has done.

Or to put it another way, for every £1 that Ken Livingstone originally said he earned in 2008, he now says he earned £3.

And the explanation from his accountant who we were told had verified the previous figures? The answer from the Livingstone campaign on that one is slightly plaintive: the accountant wasn’t aware of the money. Doesn’t make the accountant’s verification of Ken Livingstone’s published figures sound that meaningful, does it?

