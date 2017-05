Simple question: which MP once triggered a point of order in the House of Commons for attempting to vote in their pyjamas?

Answer: Winston Churchill.

Pyjamas also feature in one of my favourite Parliamentary questions:

Commander Locker-Lampson: If pyjamas are a symbol of social superiority, ought they not to be abolished in a democratic war?

