Where do the Federal Executive candidates stand on conference accreditation?

Good to see more good use of the new freedoms for campaigning and questioning in Liberal Democrat federal committee elections, this time by Andy Hinton putting candidates for the Federal Executive (FE) on the spot over security checking for the party’s two federal conferences held each year.

You can read Andy’s question and the answers he has received from FE candidates here.

I’ve also put together a more general Q&A about how the elections are being run.

(Declaration of interest: I’m standing in the committee elections too, though not for the FE. You can see my Federal Policy Committee manifesto here.)