Blisters on your feet?

As the May election season nears, time for another mention of these excellent plasters:

I once walked around for 6 hours with a blister that I barely noticed, thanks to the wonders of Elastoplast Blister Plasters.

They’re brilliant and come in a convenient travel pack.

Use them.

A great way to keep canvassing or delivering (though I was, um…, researching obscure rural properties in conservation areas with sea views in order to improve delivery routes, of course).