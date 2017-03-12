Blisters on your feet?
As the May election season nears, time for another mention of these excellent plasters:
I once walked around for 6 hours with a blister that I barely noticed, thanks to the wonders of Elastoplast Blister Plasters.
They’re brilliant and come in a convenient travel pack.
Use them.
A great way to keep canvassing or delivering (though I was, um…, researching obscure rural properties in conservation areas with sea views in order to improve delivery routes, of course).
