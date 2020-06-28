History

Lovely photo looking out over Crouch End from 1938

Courtesy of Britain from Above comes this aerial photograph looking north over Crouch End in 1938:
Ashley Road and environs, Upper Holloway, 1938 - Britain from Above
Note the little puff of steam at the bottom of the photograph from a train running along what is now the London Overground train line through Crouch Hill station.

It looks like the existence of Elthorne Park must be due to bomb damage from the Second World War, as in this photograph the site is covered with houses.

No sign of Doctor Who in this photo, though.

