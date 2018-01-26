How to revolutionise leaflet delivery, courtesy of Cocoa Motors (nearly)

Courtesy of Cocoa Motors comes* this handy leafleting aid:

For the full revolutionary effect, you could combine Cocoa Motors’s mini-vehicle with this novel leaflet design.

* “Comes” was a fair verb when I first covered this device. In August 2017, however, Cocoa Motors’s Facebook page reported, “We would like to inform you that the shipment date of “WALKCAR” planned to launch September 2017, will be postponed, due to engineering changes to improve some functionalities.” There have been no further updates and the Twitter account has also fallen silent.