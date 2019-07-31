Follow all the Liberal Democrat MPs, MEPs and peers on Twitter

Twitter lists are a great way of following a group of people, getting all their messages in one place without having to follow them all individually or have all their messages appear in your main timeline.

Now rather larger than it was for a long while is my Twitter list to follow all the Liberal Democrat Members of the European Parliament (MEPs):

Another of my lists is for all the Liberal Democrat members of the House of Lords:

As ever, do let me know if you spot any additions or corrections to what is now a list of 53 Liberal Democrat peers – thank you.

And if you have read this far, you might also find my Twitter list for Lib Dem MPs useful, as well as this explanation of the #FBPE hashtag.