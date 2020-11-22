The Bielefeld Conspiracy: the town that supposedly doesn’t exist

With conspiracy theories so much in the news, it’s a good time to re-run this educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

In north-west Germany sits Bielefeld, a city complete with castle, cathedral and citizens. Just one catch: according to something that’s half urban legend, half in-joke, it doesn’t exist. Let’s talk about belief and Bielefeld.

For more on the Bielefeld Conspiracy, see the BBC’s report: