A history of the Lib Dem attempt to break the two-party system, in one animated gif

This dog pretty much sums up the years of Liberal Democrat attempts (and the Liberals and then Alliance before them) to overturn the two-party system:

A dog tries to have fun. Image courtesy of http://imgur.com/gallery/hz3lsoJ - jinky74

For a slightly more detailed history of the party, featuring fewer dogs, I’d very much recommend Peace, Reform and Liberation. An early chapter is co-written by me, but the book picks up after that.

The film from 2015 is also a nice quick summary of the party‘s story:

