A history of the Lib Dem attempt to break the two-party system, in one animated gif
This dog pretty much sums up the years of Liberal Democrat attempts (and the Liberals and then Alliance before them) to overturn the two-party system:
For a slightly more detailed history of the party, featuring fewer dogs, I’d very much recommend Peace, Reform and Liberation. An early chapter is co-written by me, but the book picks up after that.
The film from 2015 is also a nice quick summary of the party‘s story:
